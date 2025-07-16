Previous
Test2image by vincent24
Photo 532

Test2image

a first image to illustrate the new text2image-12 challenge with the prompt:
(i) Labyrinth
(ii) Threshold
and as third prompt, the following phrase:
"a man in his 50's reflecting on his life in the year 2100"

Image created using ChatGPT
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great prompts and image!
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact