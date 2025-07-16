Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 532
Test2image
a first image to illustrate the new text2image-12 challenge with the prompt:
(i) Labyrinth
(ii) Threshold
and as third prompt, the following phrase:
"a man in his 50's reflecting on his life in the year 2100"
Image created using ChatGPT
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2738
photos
91
followers
81
following
145% complete
View this month »
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
Latest from all albums
1387
1388
690
1389
691
692
1390
532
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
for challenge
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
text2image-12
Zilli~
ace
Great prompts and image!
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close