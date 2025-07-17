Previous
WWYD challenge by vincent24
Photo 533

WWYD challenge

Playing with AI. My main input was to ask for change of the perspective (drone view)…and place the umbrellas and benches on a small island, adding sand, water and people. And a palm tree…
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

