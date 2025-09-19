Sign up
Photo 555
Taking off
Photo through the window of the bus that bring us fro. Airplane to the terminal in Frankfurt airport
19th September 2025
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
airport
,
plane
,
off
,
taking
,
frankfurt
