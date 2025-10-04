Previous
Toward the Sun by vincent24
Photo 559

Toward the Sun

At dawn, the mountain turned into a silhouette. The air was thin, the light almost divine. Each step toward the summit felt like walking into the sun itself — a slow ascent into silence and brightness.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

