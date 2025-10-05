Previous
The House with the Red Door by vincent24
The House with the Red Door

An adobe house stands quiet beneath the morning sun. A red fabric catches the light like a heartbeat against the wall. Someone passes by, wrapped in pink — colour and dust, life and silence, meeting for an instant.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

