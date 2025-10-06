Previous
Marrakesh in black and white by vincent24
Marrakesh in black and white

For once turning one of my photo into black-and-white
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Vincent

@vincent24
haskar ace
Great scene and light. Lovely b&w capture.
October 8th, 2025  
