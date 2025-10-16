Sign up
Photo 566
AI answer to the WWYD
I played with ChatGPT to generate an AI answer to the WWYD challenge that i initiated today... (see
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51390/start-of-the-creative-wwyd-242-challenge!)
Here is the prompt used:
- Change the scene from night to daylight — late afternoon with a warm, golden light.
- Add more life to the street: people walking, merchants, and children playing — but keep the three original figures visible in the background.
- Keep a North African atmosphere, like Tunis, with authentic clothing and architectural details.
- In the foreground, within the projected arch of light on the wall, create the shadow or silhouette of a typical Tunisian figure.
- Keep the same framing and proportions as the original image.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2962
photos
95
followers
79
following
