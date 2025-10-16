Previous
AI answer to the WWYD by vincent24
Photo 566

I played with ChatGPT to generate an AI answer to the WWYD challenge that i initiated today... (see https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51390/start-of-the-creative-wwyd-242-challenge!)

Here is the prompt used:

- Change the scene from night to daylight — late afternoon with a warm, golden light.

- Add more life to the street: people walking, merchants, and children playing — but keep the three original figures visible in the background.

- Keep a North African atmosphere, like Tunis, with authentic clothing and architectural details.

- In the foreground, within the projected arch of light on the wall, create the shadow or silhouette of a typical Tunisian figure.

- Keep the same framing and proportions as the original image.
Vincent

