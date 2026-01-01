Sign up
Photo 578
The Way In
A narrow path cuts through the snow, framed by wooden fences.
It leads straight to a small mountain church, quiet and still.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3093
photos
96
followers
79
following
158% complete
View this month »
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
Latest from all albums
182
774
1555
1556
775
578
183
1557
Views
0
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
1st January 2026 3:00pm
View Info
Sizes
Public
View
snow
,
church
,
winter
,
fence
,
lines
,
wooden
,
landscape
,
leading
,
path
,
symmetry
,
countryside
,
geometry
,
switzerland
,
alpine
,
composition
,
minimal
,
safiental
