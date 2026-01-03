Sign up
Photo 579
Along the Fence
A snow-covered path follows a traditional wooden fence, guiding the eye through the winter landscape.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3097
photos
97
followers
79
following
158% complete
572
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
Latest from all albums
775
578
183
1557
1558
579
1559
776
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
3rd January 2026 2:00pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
photography
,
fence
,
lines
,
wooden
,
landscape
,
walking
,
rural
,
path
,
outdoor
,
moment
,
quiet
,
countryside
,
switzerland
,
alpine
,
transition
,
landquart
,
graubünden
