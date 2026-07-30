Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 588
Norwegian lake
Taken through the ferry window. I like the way the window filters the light giving a particular atmosphere to this scene
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
3215
photos
93
followers
78
following
161% complete
View this month »
581
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
Latest from all albums
800
188
587
1636
189
588
1637
801
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
for challenge
Camera
X-T2
Taken
30th July 2026 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
lake
,
norway
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close