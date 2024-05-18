Sign up
Photo 443
Bloody Catania Fish Market
RED
The red colour dominates on this photo… umbrella, shirt of the fisherman and blood from a red tuna…
Photo taken during a short trip to Sicily in Italy
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
1
Album
Others
Camera
X-T2
Taken
18th May 2024 11:42am
View Info
View All
Public
View
fish
,
market
,
blood
,
sicily
,
catania
