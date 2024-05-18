Previous
Bloody Catania Fish Market by vincent24
Photo 443

Bloody Catania Fish Market

RED

The red colour dominates on this photo… umbrella, shirt of the fisherman and blood from a red tuna…


Photo taken during a short trip to Sicily in Italy
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Vincent

@vincent24

Photo Details

