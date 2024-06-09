Previous
Ferns by the Stone Wall by vincent24
Ferns by the Stone Wall

During a walk in the woods near Darmstadt, I came across some ferns bathed in soft, dappled sunlight. They grew at the base of an old stone wall. The rough texture of the stones contrasting with the ferns' lush greenery.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Vincent

@vincent24
