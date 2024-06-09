Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
Ferns by the Stone Wall
During a walk in the woods near Darmstadt, I came across some ferns bathed in soft, dappled sunlight. They grew at the base of an old stone wall. The rough texture of the stones contrasting with the ferns' lush greenery.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
0
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
9th June 2024 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunlight
,
shadows
,
stone
,
wall
,
forest
,
ferns
,
greenery
,
tranquility
,
darmstadt
,
peaceful.
