Photo 491
Walking away from storm
Another version. As I hiked along the trails of La Berra mountain in the pre-Alps this evening, I was captivated by the dramatic interplay between the stormy sky and the silhouette of a lone walker.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
30th July 2024 6:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
storm
,
silhouette
,
la
,
evening
,
hiking
,
switzerland
,
solitude
,
berra
,
pre-alps
