Photo 492
Reflective tango
This photo captures tango dancers, their movements reflected in glass, creating a interplay of light and shadows.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2033
photos
76
followers
78
following
134% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
10th August 2024 3:24pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
dance
,
focus
,
berlin
,
tango
,
shadows.
,
intensity
Corinne C
ace
A nice image
August 11th, 2024
