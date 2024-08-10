Previous
Reflective tango

This photo captures tango dancers, their movements reflected in glass, creating a interplay of light and shadows.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
@vincent24
Corinne C ace
A nice image
August 11th, 2024  
