Shadows on the Move

In the heart of Darmstadt’s city center today, I captured this intriguing moment from above. A cyclist and their shadow glided across the pavement, creating a fleeting but captivating scene. The shadow seemed to take on a life of its own, stretching and bending as it moved, transforming a simple urban moment into a dance of light and form. It reminded me of how the ordinary can become extraordinary when viewed from a different perspective.