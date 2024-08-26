Previous
Shadow Walk by vincent24
Photo 504

Shadow Walk

Photo taken at the train station of Frankfurt international airport. The play of light and shadow on the station floor created an interesting pattern, drawing my attention to a lone figure walking across it.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
