Lions of Cotonou by vincent24
Lions of Cotonou

In Cotonou, a pedestrian passes a vivid mural of a lion’s face, its golden eyes seemingly tracking his movement.

There is a 1km long wall with lots of impressive murals. During the last two weeks I often pass by this wall by car. Today, I took the time to walk along it.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Vincent

vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
