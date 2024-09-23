Previous
Nightfall at Porta Maggiore by vincent24
Nightfall at Porta Maggiore

As night falls and rain begins to patter, I pass by the ancient arches of Porta Maggiore on my way back to my B&B. The faint figure of a passerby adds to the timeless Roman scene.

The dreamlike atmosphere is reminding me the style of Dolores Marat, for the artist challenge. Tag ac-marat
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Vincent

Photo Details

