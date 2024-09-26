Sign up
Photo 525
City Under the Web of Overpasses
This image captures the imposing architecture of elevated roads crisscrossing the city above, casting shadows on the busy urban life below.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th September 2024 5:22pm
Tags
life
,
shadows
,
landscape
,
overpass
,
city
,
architecture
,
urban
,
rome
L. H.
ace
Hey is this is Portland, OR?
September 27th, 2024
