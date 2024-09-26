Previous
City Under the Web of Overpasses by vincent24
City Under the Web of Overpasses

This image captures the imposing architecture of elevated roads crisscrossing the city above, casting shadows on the busy urban life below.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
143% complete

L. H. ace
Hey is this is Portland, OR?
September 27th, 2024  
