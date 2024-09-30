Sign up
Photo 527
Golden Birch in the Shadow of Giants
The golden hues of autumn birch trees contrast sharply against the imposing gray mountain backdrop. The calm and stillness of nature blend with the grandeur of the towering peaks, reflecting the powerful tranquility of the Georgian highlands.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Sue Schaar
Beautiful capture
September 30th, 2024
