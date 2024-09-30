Previous
Golden Birch in the Shadow of Giants by vincent24
Photo 527

Golden Birch in the Shadow of Giants

The golden hues of autumn birch trees contrast sharply against the imposing gray mountain backdrop. The calm and stillness of nature blend with the grandeur of the towering peaks, reflecting the powerful tranquility of the Georgian highlands.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Sue Schaar
Beautiful capture
September 30th, 2024  
