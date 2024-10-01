Previous
Kazbegi Mountain by vincent24
Photo 528

Kazbegi Mountain

The Kazbegi mountain culminate at more than 5000m. One of the highest in the Caucasian region.

I took this shot at almost 3000m high during a hike from Gergeti church to the Gergeti glacier.

The Kazbegi mountain is rarely seen without clouds… we got lucky today.

On the photo we can also see the Gergeti glacier.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
