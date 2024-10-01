Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Kazbegi Mountain
The Kazbegi mountain culminate at more than 5000m. One of the highest in the Caucasian region.
I took this shot at almost 3000m high during a hike from Gergeti church to the Gergeti glacier.
The Kazbegi mountain is rarely seen without clouds… we got lucky today.
On the photo we can also see the Gergeti glacier.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
mountain
,
georgia
,
glacier
,
kazbegi
,
gergeti
