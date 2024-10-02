Previous
Stairway to the Peaks by vincent24
Photo 529

Stairway to the Peaks

As I climbed the stark concrete stairway, each step revealed more of the breathtaking Caucasus Mountains ahead. The snow-capped peaks, partially veiled by wispy clouds, seemed to beckon, promising adventure beyond the confines of civilization.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details

mike ace
some great results with your Ricoh. wondering how long my x20 is going to hold up for. hmmm
October 2nd, 2024  
