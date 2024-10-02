Sign up
Photo 529
Stairway to the Peaks
As I climbed the stark concrete stairway, each step revealed more of the breathtaking Caucasus Mountains ahead. The snow-capped peaks, partially veiled by wispy clouds, seemed to beckon, promising adventure beyond the confines of civilization.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
1
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2154
photos
80
followers
79
following
144% complete
Tags
nature
,
mountains
,
contrast
,
architecture
,
stairway
,
kazbegi
mike
ace
some great results with your Ricoh. wondering how long my x20 is going to hold up for. hmmm
October 2nd, 2024
