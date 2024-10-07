Previous
Wings Over the Cloud by vincent24
Photo 533

Wings Over the Cloud

As I bid farewell to Georgia, the airplane climbed above a blanket of clouds. The view from the window seat captured the essence of air travel - the sleek wing of the aircraft juxtaposed against the ethereal cloud formations below.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
146% complete

Photo Details

