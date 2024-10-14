Sign up
Photo 534
Whispers of the Alley
As night descended upon Darmstadt, I found myself drawn to this cobblestone alleyway. A lone cyclist pedaled into the distance, their red taillight a beacon in the gathering darkness.
This narrow passage seemed to exist in a bubble of tranquility, separate from the bustle of the wider city.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2176
photos
80
followers
79
following
146% complete
Tags
twilight
,
warmth
,
cobblestone
,
solitude
,
cyclist
,
darmstadt
,
urban-intimacy
