Whispers of the Alley by vincent24
Photo 534

Whispers of the Alley

As night descended upon Darmstadt, I found myself drawn to this cobblestone alleyway. A lone cyclist pedaled into the distance, their red taillight a beacon in the gathering darkness.

This narrow passage seemed to exist in a bubble of tranquility, separate from the bustle of the wider city.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
