Blur of Motion by vincent24
Blur of Motion

A fleeting car becomes a streak of energy against the night. The blurred lights and distorted form captures the speed and chaos of urban life.
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Photo Details

