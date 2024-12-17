Sign up
Photo 567
A Gleeful Glow
Through the luminous halo of twinkling lights, a playful smile breaks the frame. Reflections and radiance blur reality, turning the cafe window into a portal of joy. A moment captured, glowing with light and laughter.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
17th December 2024 10:02pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
window
,
reflection
,
joy
,
lights
,
playful
,
halo
,
darmstadt
