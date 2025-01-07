Previous
Midnight Ramen

Behind the plastic sheets, steam danced under the glow of red lanterns. Salarymen huddled against the winter chill, waiting for their turn at the yatai stall's counter, where bowls of tonkotsu ramen promised warmth.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Vincent

Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Photo Details

