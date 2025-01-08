Sign up
Previous
Photo 581
Nature's Frame
Through nature's own window, Sakurajima volcano stands guard over Kagoshima city. The light bathes the harbor in a gentle glow, as the urban sprawl meets the wild majesty of the volcano."
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
8th January 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
harbor
,
natural
,
volcano
,
cityscape
,
framing
,
sakurajima
,
kagoshima
