Sunset Crossing by vincent24
Sunset Crossing

As the sun dipped between Kagoshima's buildings, it turns everyday commuters into silhouettes.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Vincent

Kelly Ann Gray ace
I adore flare. Nice work, this is beautiful
January 9th, 2025  
