Photo 582
Sunset Crossing
As the sun dipped between Kagoshima's buildings, it turns everyday commuters into silhouettes.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
2
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2345
photos
83
followers
79
following
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
482
96
581
1182
483
582
97
1183
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
X-T2
Taken
9th January 2025 5:14pm
Tags
japan
,
silhouette
,
crosswalk
,
golden-hour
,
streetlife
,
kagoshima
,
urban-landscape
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
I adore flare. Nice work, this is beautiful
January 9th, 2025
