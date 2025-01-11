Previous
The Yellow Dot by vincent24
Photo 584

The Yellow Dot

A tiny yellow car crossed the diagonal zebra crossing, standing out against the geometric pattern like a playful disruption in the urban grid.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact