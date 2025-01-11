Sign up
Previous
Photo 584
The Yellow Dot
A tiny yellow car crossed the diagonal zebra crossing, standing out against the geometric pattern like a playful disruption in the urban grid.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
japan
,
perspective
,
urban
,
geometry
,
crosswalk
,
diagonal
,
retail
,
kagoshima
