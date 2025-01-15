Previous
Hidden Blue by vincent24
Photo 588

Hidden Blue

The blue umbrella shields the figure from gentle rain, blending into the muted blues of the sea and sky. A lone bridge stretches far into the horizon, a ferry glides past, while two distant souls brave the same weather.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

