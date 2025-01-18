Previous
Mt Fuji with my Fuji camera by vincent24
Photo 591

Mt Fuji with my Fuji camera

Photo taken during my Shinkansen train trip from Nagoya to Tokyo. Contrary to the way in, the weather was fantastic, and Mt Fuji majestic.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact