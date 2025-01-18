Sign up
Previous
Photo 591
Mt Fuji with my Fuji camera
Photo taken during my Shinkansen train trip from Nagoya to Tokyo. Contrary to the way in, the weather was fantastic, and Mt Fuji majestic.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now.
Tags
japan
,
nature
,
landscape
,
bridges
,
fuji
,
iconic
