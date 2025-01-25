Sign up
Previous
Photo 596
Graffiti Underworld
In the shadowy depths of the underpass, a lone figure navigates a vibrant canvas of graffiti.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2396
photos
86
followers
81
following
163% complete
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
594
1197
107
595
1198
596
1199
494
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
25th January 2025 1:48pm
Tags
contrast
,
urban
,
solitude
,
grit
,
darmstadt
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice shot- all kinds of feeling coming through here.
January 26th, 2025
