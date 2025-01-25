Previous
Graffiti Underworld by vincent24
Graffiti Underworld

In the shadowy depths of the underpass, a lone figure navigates a vibrant canvas of graffiti.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot- all kinds of feeling coming through here.
January 26th, 2025  
