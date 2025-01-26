Previous
Shadow Crossing by vincent24
Shadow Crossing

A tall shadow bisects the sunlit facade, as a solitary passerby briefly claims her moment in the light. An intersection of geometry and humanity.
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
