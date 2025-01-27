Previous
Night Watch at Nordbahnhof by vincent24
Night Watch at Nordbahnhof

While someone waits for the last train, six pigeons hold their evening assembly on the railing. The brown one stands out, perhaps a visiting delegate from another platform, bringing news from distant tracks.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Vincent

@vincent24
