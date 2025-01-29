Sign up
Previous
Photo 600
Shopping Royale
in the Brussels' most elegant shopping arcade, the Victorian glass ceiling captured the first hints of daylight while early birds wandered beneath ornate lamps.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
3
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
29th January 2025 8:27am
Tags
reflection
,
arcade
,
architecture
,
evening
,
historic
,
brussels
,
luxury
