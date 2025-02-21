Previous
Ski Shadow by vincent24
Photo 609

Ski Shadow

Really like the skier shadow on the snow, and the “wave” on the right side of the picture
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Photo Details

