Previous
Reaching the top by vincent24
Photo 610

Reaching the top

The last bit lwas done without the ski, due to the sharp slope, the summit was between Switzerland and Austria. With a great view on the surrounding mountains
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact