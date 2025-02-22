Sign up
Photo 610
Reaching the top
The last bit lwas done without the ski, due to the sharp slope, the summit was between Switzerland and Austria. With a great view on the surrounding mountains
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Vincent
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
mountain
,
climbing
,
ski
,
austria
,
silvretta
,
skitour
,
trouring
