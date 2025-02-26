Sign up
Photo 613
New office building under the sun
This new office building was inaugurated last November. As the days we’re getting shorter and darker. Today, there was a nice light on it as I left the office
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2453
photos
89
followers
83
following
167% complete
606
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
611
109
1228
1229
612
1230
1231
613
Views
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
26th February 2025 5:19pm
Tags
light
,
new
,
building
