Photo 614
Leaving office
Going down the stairs, catching the shadow and light from the corridor
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2455
photos
89
followers
83
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
1228
1229
612
1230
1231
613
1232
614
Views
5
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
27th February 2025 7:18pm
Tags
shadow
,
stairs
