Bus stop at night by vincent24
Photo 618

Bus stop at night

A night walk in the city…
I pass by this bus stop near my house and took another shot,, quite similar to a precious one in the same location.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Vincent

@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
