Previous
Photo 624
Passing by
Going back home, my eyes were attracted by this plant behind a translucent window.
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
1
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2483
photos
90
followers
84
following
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
11th March 2025 9:23pm
Dave
ace
Beautiful silhouettes
March 11th, 2025
