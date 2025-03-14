Previous
Shelter from the wind by vincent24
We stopped again at this small shelter. My picture from yesterday was from inside this shelter.

See https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2025-03-13

Today, it was full inside. Some of us stayed outside and use the hospitalet to be protected from the wind.

Vincent

