Previous
Photo 627
Shelter from the wind
We stopped again at this small shelter. My picture from yesterday was from inside this shelter.
See
https://365project.org/vincent24/365/2025-03-13
Today, it was full inside. Some of us stayed outside and use the hospitalet to be protected from the wind.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Views
1
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
14th March 2025 1:38pm
Tags
mountain
,
shelter
