Previous
Shadows by vincent24
Photo 641

Shadows

Exiting the hotel to go to Lake Skadar
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Vincent

ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
so interesting. I have been playing with silhouettes in my printmaking today so this resonated with me
April 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact