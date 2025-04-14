Previous
Biking by the mural by vincent24
Photo 648

Biking by the mural

On my way back, by bike, from work, I stopped again by this mural, and fished a few shots.

And this one for the composition.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Vincent

@vincent24
