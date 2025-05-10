Sign up
Previous
Photo 660
Reflection
Abstract from Fribourg Sarine river
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2609
photos
91
followers
84
following
180% complete
View this month »
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
Latest from all albums
511
1318
659
1319
1320
117
512
660
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
X-T2
Taken
10th May 2025 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
switzerland
,
fribourg
