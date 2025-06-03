Sign up
Previous
Photo 672
Red Thread
She walks with purpose through the grid of lights and glass, her red hair catching the city’s glow.
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
0
0
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
2660
photos
90
followers
83
following
184% complete
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
1344
671
1345
120
521
1346
672
1347
Views
6
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
3rd June 2025 9:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
and
,
photo
,
motion
,
red
,
reflections
,
street
,
glass
,
the
,
in
,
hair
,
walk
,
city
,
nighttime
,
woman
,
figure
,
urban
,
mystery
,
grid
,
architectural
,
geometry
,
poetry
,
cinematic
,
layered
,
stillness
,
darmstadt
,
solitary
