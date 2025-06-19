Sign up
Photo 678
Curtain call at sunset
Leaving the meeting room, I didn’t plan to take this photo. I just stopped, held my breath, and pressed the shutter.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Others
Camera
RICOH GR III
Taken
19th June 2025 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
shadow
,
curtains
,
dawn
,
evening
,
soft
,
quiet
,
architectural
,
interior
,
tones
,
poetry
,
geometric
,
minimalism
,
namibia
,
windhoek
