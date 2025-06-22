Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
Lost in the desert
Isolation.
But we were not that far, and he didn’t get lost!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
2
1
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Tags
lost
,
desert
,
namibian
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Great illusion then! Super shot
June 23rd, 2025
Andy Oz
ace
That's spectacular scenery!
Great to have the person there for perspective, I'd struggle to work out the scale without it.
June 23rd, 2025
