Photo 685
Foggy tram
Rain after a summer day, and that tram window became very foggy
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
Vincent
ace
@vincent24
Hi, Bonjour, Ciao, Guten Tag, I am swiss. Leaving in Darmstadt Germany, for more than 10 years now. I started the 365 project on 6...
Photo Details
Tags
tram
silhouette
foggy
darmstadt
